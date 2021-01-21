Popular organic weed-control product found to include banned chemicals

Farmers who have used the product have plenty of questions.

“I was skeptical, but when my sales rep showed me the data I was sold,” said a Napa Valley organic grape farmer who asked for anonymity. “We’d never seen an organic weed-control treatment work so well in the vineyard. It was a real blow to find out it may have included banned chemicals. I mean, do we now lose the organic certification that we worked years for and spent thousands of dollars on? Also, how does this happen? How does a chemical in Roundup get into what was supposed to be an organic-farming product in the first place?”

These and other questions are being asked by many in the farming community around the western United States.

Beyond California, organic-farming regulators in Washington and Oregon have placed bans on Agro Gold WS, the state of Idaho is investigating and the federal Environmental Protection Agency is “looking more closely at this issue,” according to an agency spokesperson.

ARI denies it adds chemicals to its organic mixture.