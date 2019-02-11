The City of Calistoga is seeking applications from Calistoga residents to serve as a representative on the Napa City-County Library Commission, and on the Napa County Local Food Advisory Council.
The appointed representative for the Library Commission will serve a three-year term, expiring Jan. 31, 2022.
The Commission consists of appointed members from Napa County, City of Napa, City of American Canyon, City of Calistoga, and Town of Yountville. The main purpose of the commission is to advise the library director, the County Board of Supervisors and local appointed authorities on matters pertaining to the library and serve as a community advocate on the library’s behalf and ensure that needs of all segments of the community are assessed and considered.
The city is also seeking applications from Calistoga residents to serve as a representative for the City on the Napa County Local Food Advisory Council. The appointed representative will serve a three-year term, expiring Jan. 18, 2022.
The Napa County Local Food Advisory Council consists of appointed members from Napa County, City of Napa, City of Calistoga and City of St. Helena. The main purpose of the Advisory Council is to advise the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights regarding development and facilitation of a sustainable local food system, and to provide a forum for public input regarding related issues.
Residents interested in serving in either position may request an application by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 942-2807. You may also download an application from the City’s website at: https://bit.ly/2RWeBeK.
For more information on the Napa City-County Library Commission, please visit their website at: https://www.countyofnapa.org/1356/Napa-County-Library-Commission.
For more information on the Napa County Local Food Advisory Council, please visit their website at: http://napalocalfood.com/lfac/.
The first round of applications for both positions will be reviewed by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The appointment will remain open until filled. Submit applications to: City of Calistoga 1232 Washington St., Calistoga, CA 94515.