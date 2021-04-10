Possible power outages in Calistoga early on Tuesday as PG&E tests equipment

PG&E will test new technology between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. PG&E has protocols in place to ensure power is restored within 4 to 8 hours, should an outage occur.
The company is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they normally would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County.
This is a final test of the technology "that represents another significant step toward improving the safety and reliability of the electric system in Calistoga," the company said in a statement.
As a part of PG&E’s comprehensive efforts to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across PG&E’s service area – including installing stronger poles and power lines and conducting enhanced vegetation management – the utility is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs.
PG&E has installed technology new to North America, as part of a pilot project, that included the main system at Calistoga substation and the many components attached to distribution poles throughout the Calistoga area over the last couple months, all intended to mitigate wildfire risks, the company said.
The new technology can minimize the impact on the electric grid during a fault condition, such as vegetation contact or a downed wire in real time. It’s called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and it significantly lowers the energy below ignition levels when it detects downed power line or vegetation contact.
While this is a pilot project, PG&E believes this technology could substantially mitigate the risk of power lines starting wildfires. Based on the test results, PG&E will decide whether to install REFCL technology at other substations within the high-risk fire areas.