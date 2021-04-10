Possible power outages in Calistoga early on Tuesday as PG&E tests equipment

PG&E will test new technology between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. PG&E has protocols in place to ensure power is restored within 4 to 8 hours, should an outage occur.

The company is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they normally would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County.

This is a final test of the technology "that represents another significant step toward improving the safety and reliability of the electric system in Calistoga," the company said in a statement.

As a part of PG&E’s comprehensive efforts to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across PG&E’s service area – including installing stronger poles and power lines and conducting enhanced vegetation management – the utility is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs.