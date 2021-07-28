Potential long-term drought makes Napa Valley grapegrowers nervous

The situation is a little different for vineyards, many of which operate with their own wells.

“We all need to do our share, but the reality is we’re not all drinking out of the same glass,” Wolf said. “I’m not sure a vineyard owner in Oakville, for example, is having much impact on somebody using municipal water in Calistoga.”

Perhaps not vineyards, but to produce a gallon of wine it takes five or six gallons of potable water from municipal supplies. Unlike vineyards, the wineries are competing with residents for that water, Manfree said.

There is also timing. Almost all of that water use happens at the driest time of year, from August through the end of October.

But pointing the finger at individual water users and saying "you need to conserve" is not productive, Manfree said. There are also hotels and resorts and “it takes a lot of water to wash all those sheet and towels, and keep the pool full."

“I think we could benefit from a more holistic approach where we look at all of the water resources and figure out what all of the allocations look like, because the amount of water that’s allocated to agriculture is enormous in Napa County,” Manfree said.

If the well runs dry