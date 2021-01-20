Potential power outages in Calistoga Jan. 21, 22, 27

Pacific Gas & Electric will be testing new technology in Calistoga on Jan. 21, 22 and 27. Although PG&E does not foresee any disruption in customer service during the testing, it is possible an outage could occur during the scheduled times. PG&E has protocols in place to ensure power is restored within 4 to 8 hours, should an outage occur. The company is asking customers to prepare for a potential outage as they would when a winter storm or heat wave impacts Napa County.
Testing is scheduled for the following areas during the following times:
- Jan. 21, between midnight and 6 a.m. on the circuit that serves customers in the area south of Tubbs Lane, Myrtledale Road and a portion of northern downtown Calistoga.
- Jan. 22, between midnight and 6 a.m. on the circuit that serve customers in the areas north of Tubbs Lane and Myrtledale Road.
- Jan. 27, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the circuit that serves the area north and west of Greenwood Avenue and Silverado Trail to the County line; the area north and west of Diamond Mountain Road and Highway 128 and north to the county line, including the west side of Calistoga along Highway 128 and a small northern edge of Calistoga to Grant and Oak Streets.
In addition to the testing on Jan. 27, there will be a planned power outage for approximately 15 customers located off Highway 128 starting at 8 a.m. An additional 62 customers, located in the Washington, Lincoln and Main Street areas, will be impacted at various times starting the evening of Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. the morning of Jan. 28. Customers received notice in the mail about the planned outages for preparation purposes.
Along with installing stronger poles and power lines, PG&E is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs. In Calistoga, PG&E has installed technology new to North America, as part of a pilot project, that included the main system at the substation and the many components attached to distribution poles throughout the area over the last couple months.
The new technology can minimize the impact on the electric grid during a fault condition, such as vegetation contact or a downed wire in real time. It’s called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and it significantly lowers the energy below ignition levels when it detects downed power line or vegetation contact. Based on the test results, the technology could be installed at other substations within the high-risk fire areas.
Depending on whether issues surface during this testing, and PG&E’s subsequent work, the utility aims to determine whether the technology will remain in Calistoga before June 2021.
For more information visit www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
