Potential power outages in Calistoga Jan. 21, 22, 27

Along with installing stronger poles and power lines, PG&E is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs. In Calistoga, PG&E has installed technology new to North America, as part of a pilot project, that included the main system at the substation and the many components attached to distribution poles throughout the area over the last couple months.

The new technology can minimize the impact on the electric grid during a fault condition, such as vegetation contact or a downed wire in real time. It’s called Rapid Earth Fault Current Limiter (REFCL), and it significantly lowers the energy below ignition levels when it detects downed power line or vegetation contact. Based on the test results, the technology could be installed at other substations within the high-risk fire areas.

Depending on whether issues surface during this testing, and PG&E’s subsequent work, the utility aims to determine whether the technology will remain in Calistoga before June 2021.