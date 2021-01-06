Power fluctuations affect 3,700 PG&E customers in Calistoga

Some 3,700 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Calistoga experienced intermittent power disruptions Wednesday morning, the utility reported.
The power outages occurred between 7 and 9:15 a.m., PG&E said.
The utility said it was investigating the cause.
In December, the Calistoga City Council took PG&E to task for power disruptions that have plagued the city in recent times.
