Power fluctuations affect 3,700 PG&E customers in Calistoga

Some 3,700 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Calistoga experienced intermittent power disruptions Wednesday morning, the utility reported.

The power outages occurred between 7 and 9:15 a.m., PG&E said. 

The utility said it was investigating the cause.

In December, the Calistoga City Council took PG&E to task for power disruptions that have plagued the city in recent times. 

