Power grid operator urges public to conserve energy

The state's power grid operator issued a flex alert Tuesday asking the public to conserve energy because of tight power supplies and excessive heat.

The California Independent System Operator issued the request, called a flex alert, Tuesday evening asking the public to conserve energy from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid rotating power outages.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

To conserve energy, residents can set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off lights they aren't using, unplug unused items and use fans to cool their home.

Flex alerts are called when generation or transmission outages are stressing the electric grid or when hot temperatures persist.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.