Power grid operator urges public to conserve energy

The state's power grid operator issued a flex alert Tuesday asking the public to conserve energy because of tight power supplies and excessive heat.
The California Independent System Operator issued the request, called a flex alert, Tuesday evening asking the public to conserve energy from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid rotating power outages.
To conserve energy, residents can set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off lights they aren't using, unplug unused items and use fans to cool their home.
Flex alerts are called when generation or transmission outages are stressing the electric grid or when hot temperatures persist.
Smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.
