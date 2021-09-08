 Skip to main content
Power grid operator urges public to conserve energy

The state's power grid operator issued a flex alert Tuesday asking the public to conserve energy because of tight power supplies and excessive heat.

The California Independent System Operator issued the request, called a flex alert, Tuesday evening asking the public to conserve energy from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid rotating power outages.

To conserve energy, residents can set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off lights they aren't using, unplug unused items and use fans to cool their home.

Flex alerts are called when generation or transmission outages are stressing the electric grid or when hot temperatures persist.

CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park. Crews were able to contain the fire to a 50×50 spot. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was electrical malfunction.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

