Premiere Napa Valley in St. Helena raises $2.7 million for Napa Valley Vintners

Saturday's Premiere Napa Valley in St. Helena raised $2.7 million for the Napa Valley Vintners.

The event took place in front of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and simultaneously online with groups of bidders around the world holding their own gatherings. Some in Hong Kong began their bidding to cups of coffee at 4 a.m. while others in the United Kingdom stayed up past midnight to close out the auction.

A total of 3,700 bids were placed, leading to $2.7 million raised by those hoping to take home the unique wines produced for Premiere.

“We were blown away by the enthusiasm and generous support of our trade partners," said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners. "It was the best possible way to come together again after being apart for so long. The support shown was deeply meaningful and is an extraordinary example of the shared sense of enthusiasm and optimism we all have for Napa Valley’s future. We are over the moon and couldn’t be more pleased."

Bidders from around the world were active throughout the auction, taking home 149 lots that were handcrafted and donated by 153 wineries. Successful bidders were both in the room and online.