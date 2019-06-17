The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit will be conducting a vegetation management prescribed burn at Pepperwood Preserve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday June 18.
The Pepperwood Preserve is located in Sonoma County east of Highway 101 and west of highway 128 in the Mayacamas Mountain range and consists of 3,200 acres of land owned and managed by the Pepperwood Foundation.
The prescribed burn plan consists of 29 acres of grasslands. The goal of the burn is to eradicate noxious weeds and to promote native grass species.
Smoke may be visible in the Mark West Springs Road, Porter Creek Road, and Franz Valley Road areas; residents should not be alarmed during this time.
The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled. CalFire reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern. This prescribed burn will comply with all air quality requirements.