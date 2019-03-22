Pride Mountain Vineyards, based on Spring Mountain west of St. Helena, received the Corporate Community Service award during the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership’s annual Heart of Napa Awards, held March 14 at the Napa Valley Expo.
The award is presented to a business that has fostered and encouraged volunteerism and philanthropy among its employees.
Since 1990, the Pride Family has operated the family-owned winery with a staff of 45. Everyone on the team is tasked with making sure the family’s values of generosity and compassion are upheld through all of their business dealings.
Pride Mountain Vineyards was nominated for the impact they’ve made on Calistoga Affordable Housing and in particular the elderly at Rancho de Calistoga Mobile Home Park.
For four consecutive years, Pride has brought 25 of its employees, tools in hand, to complete a range of projects including rebuilding decks and stairs, replacing toilets, door and window weatherizing, as well as the plumbing and electrical repairs.
Each year the employees spend at least two full workdays serving the community. In 2018 Pride sent 26 employees to Hope Crisis Response Network to build homes for fire victims in Lake County. Other projects included making care packages for military members deployed in Afghanistan, hosting a food drive, and participating in the Spring Mountain Holiday Open House.
In addition to their hands-on volunteer efforts, they focus their in-kind charitable giving to nonprofits that benefit families and children in need. On a national level they support fundraising efforts of the V Foundation, Emeril Lagasse Foundation and the National Ability Center.
The other award recipients were:
- Community Resources for Children (Achievement in Nonprofit Excellence)
- LC Naylor of the Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity (Volunteer of the Year)
- Anne Evans, board president of Music in the Vineyards (Excellence in Board Leadership)
- Kathleen Reynolds, executive director of Napa Valley Community Housing (Excellence in Leadership)
- Vanessa Chen, Jennifer Lopez, Bailey Stone, Daisy Zamora and Joel Navarro (Youth Volunteers of the Year).