Program teaches consequences of drunk driving to Calistoga teens

An "Every 15 Minutes" program played out before students at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, dramatically depicting the potentially dangerous—even deadly—consequences dangerous consequences of drinking alcohol, and texting while driving. As part of the two-day program, a simulated drunk-driving accident was staged in front of the school, complete with “bloodied” drivers, police, paramedics, and a chaplain.

The aftermath of the accident will continue to play out on Friday with a mock funeral, and a presentation by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. This is the first time in five years the program has been implemented in Calistoga. The first event was presented by the Chico Police Department in 1995, and was based on the statistic that someone died in an alcohol-related crash every 15 minutes. In 2021, one alcohol-related death occurred every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.