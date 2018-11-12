Construction was just completed on the “tie-in” from new Feige water tank to the distribution system in the City of Calistoga, and workers are nearly ready to sanitize and fill the tank.
"I was told that unless something goes wrong, the tank may not be empty again until it is replaced long after I retire. The tank is approximately 9 feet taller than the previous tank due to seismic retrofitting," said Dylan Feik, city manager.
City councilmembers earlier this year approved a contract to allow for replacement of Calistoga's deficient water storage tank built more than 50 years ago.
The $2.4 million project will include the construction as well as the management and inspection services and contingencies for the project. Grants covered 75 percent of the project and the city paid the rest.
Completion is expected before the end of the year.