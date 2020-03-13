Protecting our natural treasures in Napa County

“The Land Trust has a series of remote wildlife cameras associated with the M2B project. We are in year three of cataloging wildlife pictures. The cameras have already documented a photo of a ringtail (a native species that is the relative of the raccoon). It’s the first wildlife camera documentation of ringtail in the nine-county Bay Area region,” said Howard.

There are a number of ways to reduce our contributions to climate change, said Chris Benz, a member of the executive committee on the Napa Group of the Sierra Club and cofounder of Napa Climate NOW!, a group that promotes science-based solutions to climate change.

Benz said it is beneficial to promote the use of vineyards as firebreaks, encourage the enactment of water quality and tree protection ordinances, and advocate for increased county code enforcement of such ordinances.

Benz said local residents can also retrofit homes for fire safety and prevent erosion on their property and public lands. Erosion leads to increased sediments in waterways, which adversely affects wildlife in creeks and rivers.

Benz said one of the most significant steps residents can take is to find ways to reduce the number of gas-powered vehicles on the road.