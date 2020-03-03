Providing Upvalley youth an alternative to the criminal justice system

(Please note that names and some details in this story have been changed to protect the family’s anonymity)

James and his friends liked to rile each other up. There wasn’t always a lot to do around town, and risky behavior became an easy way to create a little bit of fun. Sometimes he worried about the things his friends came up with, but in the end it usually felt harmless – and it made him laugh.

One early evening, James was hanging out with his friends on his school campus when he got a glaring look from another student passing by. His buddies suggested he confront the kid, but James objected. They goaded him on, though, and before he knew it he threw out a punch.

The fight didn’t last long, and the other teen seemed OK when he ran off. James was a little shaken, but at least he’d shown himself strong towards his friends. And no harm, no foul, right?

Except that the next morning, James and his friends were pulled out of class and taken to the administration office, where a police officer was waiting to take their statements.