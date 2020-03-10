Public health officer expects coronavirus to reach Napa County

People who have contacted a coronavirus patient would be placed under quarantine, even if they don’t feel sick. Quarantine orders also have the force of law, but they’re harder to enforce because the subjects don’t feel sick.

If community transmission occurs, the county’s strategy will shift away from isolation and quarantine and toward “population-based social distancing,” Relucio said.

Examples could include closing schools and canceling large events – a typical threshold is an event where more than 1,000 people are present, Relucio said. The goal would be to limit the strain on the local health care system.

“You don’t want so many cases that the hospitals can no longer handle it,” she said.

Relucio has advised representatives of local schools to prepare for possible disruption in case of community transmission.

“If there is somebody who tests positive for COVID-19, then that school’s going to get closed,” she said.

To fight the spread of COVID-19, authorities are building on their experience with the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009, Relucio said. But there’s one key difference.