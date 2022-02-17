Public hearing on Washington St. housing proposal is Feb. 23

The Calistoga Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on a proposed 3-unit multifamily residence at 1514 Washington St. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Commissioners will reconsider a design review application for the construction of the two-story residence, and related improvements on the not-quite quarter-acre lot at the corner of Washington and Fourth Street.
The project was approved by the commission in 2018, but on appeal, the city council recommended the project be brought back to the planning commission with design revisions.
The project has now been scaled back from four to three dwelling units, and the site would be redeveloped with new landscaping and a new parking area. Considerations for design revisions also include lot size, trash can location, covered or open parking spaces, driving on setbacks, buffers between neighboring lots and driveways, flood zones, extensions into setbacks, fences on the corner, tree preservation, and bicycle parking spaces.
People are also reading…
The site falls under the High Density Residential General Plan Land Use Designation, which allows for the development of 10 to 20 units per acre.
The meeting can be accessed via the City's website at ci.calistoga.ca.us/agendas-minutes.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A Napa man has been arrested after secretly shot photographs and videos of his nude teenage stepdaughter were found on his smartphone, accordi…
Customers were evacuated from the American Canyon Walmart after a reported bomb threat, but police reported no explosives or suspicious object…
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man, according to Napa Police.
An attempted break-in at a house in Napa resulted in the arrest of an El Sobrante man.
Napa Police announced the arrest of a 66-year-old man in connection with the reported harassment of a teenage girl at the city bus station.