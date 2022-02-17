Public hearing on Washington St. housing proposal is Feb. 23

The Calistoga Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on a proposed 3-unit multifamily residence at 1514 Washington St. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Commissioners will reconsider a design review application for the construction of the two-story residence, and related improvements on the not-quite quarter-acre lot at the corner of Washington and Fourth Street.

The project was approved by the commission in 2018, but on appeal, the city council recommended the project be brought back to the planning commission with design revisions.

The project has now been scaled back from four to three dwelling units, and the site would be redeveloped with new landscaping and a new parking area. Considerations for design revisions also include lot size, trash can location, covered or open parking spaces, driving on setbacks, buffers between neighboring lots and driveways, flood zones, extensions into setbacks, fences on the corner, tree preservation, and bicycle parking spaces.

The site falls under the High Density Residential General Plan Land Use Designation, which allows for the development of 10 to 20 units per acre.

The meeting can be accessed via the City's website at ci.calistoga.ca.us/agendas-minutes.