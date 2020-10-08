Public invited to observe Napa's election process

The Napa County Election Division is inviting the public to observe all aspects of the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election.

All ballot processing and counting will take place at the Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St., Suite E in Napa.

Observers must sign in and observe COVID-19 protocols including wearing a face covering and respecting social distancing. If necessary, observers may be scheduled at different times to maintain voter and staff safety.

“We welcome observers to this fundamental cornerstone of our democratic process,” said Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, “Those who wish to observe the election should contact us 24 hours in advance so that we can facilitate the observation process. You can call the election office at (707) 253-4322 or toll-free (Upvalley and American Canyon) 1-888-494-8356, or send an e-mail to elections@countyofnapa.org.”

Logic and accuracy testing of the ballot tabulation equipment begins on Sept. 29. Vote-by-mail ballot processing will begin Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. and continue through Oct. 31. Counting of ballots processed through Friday, Oct. 29, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 3. Results from processed vote-by-mail ballots are available shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Counting will resume on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 and continue Monday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 12. Observers are also welcome at any of the nine vote centers beginning Saturday, Oct. 31, at 8:30 a.m. Please contact John Tuteur 707-253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org with questions or comments.