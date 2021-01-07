Public weighs in on proposed Dr. Wilkinson’s mural

A mural proposed for the exterior of Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort on Fair Way, across from the Cal Mart parking lot, has generated plenty of feedback from the community.

An 8-foot banner representative of the mural was posted on the construction fencing outside the resort's renovation project on Dec. 21. As of Jan. 7, the city had received more than 55 emails from residents expressing their support and opposition to the proposed mural.

Comments range from "loving it," and calling it "interesting and evocative," to calling it "hideous," and comparing it to "a 1960s acid rock album cover," and from another resident, resembling something from a "1970s disco."

The commission will take into consideration the public feedback and address the project again at its Jan. 13 meeting.

The mural is the work of Angwin artist Will Callnan, and according to the owners of the resort, Chartres Lodging Group, is inspired by the concept of mother earth and incorporating universal themes to invoke "feelings of 'planting' a better future, experiencing a sense of discovery, wonder, celebration of nature, metamorphoses, spirituality, peacefulness, and celebration of Calistoga, and growth. The woman in this image is a representation of 'rebirth' from the waters of life. She is making a wish."