Public weighs in on proposed Dr. Wilkinson’s mural

A mural proposed for the exterior of Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort on Fair Way, across from the Cal Mart parking lot, has generated plenty of feedback from the community.
An 8-foot banner representative of the mural was posted on the construction fencing outside the resort's renovation project on Dec. 21. As of Jan. 7, the city had received more than 55 emails from residents expressing their support and opposition to the proposed mural.
Comments range from "loving it," and calling it "interesting and evocative," to calling it "hideous," and comparing it to "a 1960s acid rock album cover," and from another resident, resembling something from a "1970s disco."
The commission will take into consideration the public feedback and address the project again at its Jan. 13 meeting.
The mural is the work of Angwin artist Will Callnan, and according to the owners of the resort, Chartres Lodging Group, is inspired by the concept of mother earth and incorporating universal themes to invoke "feelings of 'planting' a better future, experiencing a sense of discovery, wonder, celebration of nature, metamorphoses, spirituality, peacefulness, and celebration of Calistoga, and growth. The woman in this image is a representation of 'rebirth' from the waters of life. She is making a wish."
The project was initially brought before the Planning Commission Nov. 18. While generally in favor of a mural at this location, commissioners could not agree on the design aspects, and requested alterations and refinement to the content, including more muted colors, more details regarding the "wish" concept and possible incorporation of grapevines or vineyards.
The project was brought back to the Planning Commission on Dec. 9, and the owners agreed to post the banner for public scrutiny.
The public can participate in the Jan. 13 virtual Planning Commission meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 832-0395-3296, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83203953296?pwd=aStuQk5sYkhmQUpaSDk0RHZTWXZnUT09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
Alternatively, participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Please submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.