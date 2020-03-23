Public Works: Calistoga's water is safe to drink, no impact on service due to COVID-19

The Calistoga Public Works Department has issued a statement announcing that despite office closures and the shelter at home order, there will be no impacts to the city's water service, and the water is safe to drink.
"The City’s water utility staff continue to operate and maintain the water system to deliver clean, safe and reliable water to the community. Our existing water treatment and disinfection processes keep your water safe from bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus," Public Works Director Derek Raynor said in the statement.
During the Shelter at Home order in Napa County, expect to continue to see city water employees in the community conducting normal business to operate and maintain the water system such as:
- meter reading and customer service calls (staff will not enter homes)
- annual water main flushing
- leak repairs
- normal water quality sampling in neighborhoods (we sample dozens of locations throughout the distribution system multiple times every month)
- maintaining pump stations, tanks, valves and fire hydrants
While doing this work, Public Works has been and will continue to follow the Center for Disease Control and Napa County Health’s guidelines for social distancing, washing and sanitizing hands, increasing the frequency of sanitizing surfaces, minimizing human traffic amongst operational areas, and increasing the use of cyber and teleconference meetings. Please help ensure the reliability of your water service by maintaining social distance from city staff as they continue to provide water service.
Puclic Works has also made some changes to city services, including:
- The water bill payment center at City Hall is closed. You may pay your bill via mail, at the drop box to the left of the front door, by credit card calling 942-2801, or online by visiting our website at https://tinyurl.com/calistogabillpay. If you have questions about your water bill, please call 942-2801.
- The main Public Works Department office is closed to the public. Please call 942-2828 for staff to assist you over the phone.
- The Deparment will avoid shutting off water for normal maintenance activities, however in the event of an unforeseen leak or other issue that causes an interruption in water service to an area, rest assured the highest priority is to fix the problem and restore water service as quickly as possible.
- The Department has also suspended indoor home water conservation surveys.
A Pesar De Los Cierres De Oficinas y El Refugio En El Hogar, No Hay Impactos En El Servicio De Agua
Su agua es segura para beber. El personal de servicios públicos de agua de la Ciudad continúa operando y manteniendo el sistema de agua para entregar agua limpia, segura y confiable a la comunidad. Nuestros procesos actuales de tratamiento y desinfección del agua mantienen su agua a salvo de bacterias y virus, incluido el coronavirus.
Durante el pedido de Refugio En El Hogar en el condado de Napa, continuará viendo a los empleados de agua de la ciudad en la comunidad realizando negocios normales para operar y mantener el sistema de agua, tales como:
- leyendo el medidor y llamando al servicio al cliente (el personal no ingresará a los hogares)
- la descarga anual de agua principal
- reparaciones de fugas
- el muestreo normal de la calidad del agua en los vecindarios (tomamos muestras de docenas de ubicaciones en todo el sistema de distribución varias veces al mes)
- manteniendo estaciones de bombeo, tanques, válvulas e hidrantes
Mientras hacemos este trabajo, hemos seguido y seguiremos siguiendo las pautas del Centro para el Control de Enfermedades y de Salud del Condado de Napa para el distanciamiento social, el lavado y la desinfección de nuestras manos, aumentando la frecuencia de desinfección de nuestras superficies, minimizando el tráfico de personas entre las áreas operativas y aumentando nuestro uso de reuniones de ciberconferencia y teleconferencia. Ayúdenos a garantizar la confiabilidad de su servicio de agua manteniendo la distancia social de nuestro personal mientras continúan brindando servicio de agua.
También hemos realizado algunos cambios en nuestros servicios, que incluyen:
- El centro de pago de facturas de agua en el Ayuntamiento está cerrado. Puede pagar su factura por correo, en el buzón a la izquierda de la puerta principal, con tarjeta de crédito llamando al 942-2801, o en línea visitando nuestro sitio web en https://tinyurl.com/calistogabillpay. Si tiene preguntas sobre su factura de agua, llame al 942-2801.
- La oficina principal del Departamento de Obras Públicas está cerrada al público. Llame al 942-2828 para que el personal lo ayude por teléfono.
- Evitaremos cerrar el suministro de agua para las actividades normales de mantenimiento, sin embargo, en caso de una fuga imprevista u otro problema que cause una interrupción en el servicio de agua a un área, tenga la seguridad de que nuestra máxima prioridad es solucionar el problema y restaurar el servicio de agua lo más rápido posible.
- Hemos suspendido las encuestas de conservación de agua en hogares.
