Public Works: Calistoga's water is safe to drink, no impact on service due to COVID-19

The Calistoga Public Works Department has issued a statement announcing that despite office closures and the shelter at home order, there will be no impacts to the city's water service, and the water is safe to drink.

"The City’s water utility staff continue to operate and maintain the water system to deliver clean, safe and reliable water to the community. Our existing water treatment and disinfection processes keep your water safe from bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus," Public Works Director Derek Raynor said in the statement.

During the Shelter at Home order in Napa County, expect to continue to see city water employees in the community conducting normal business to operate and maintain the water system such as:

meter reading and customer service calls (staff will not enter homes)

annual water main flushing

leak repairs

normal water quality sampling in neighborhoods (we sample dozens of locations throughout the distribution system multiple times every month)

maintaining pump stations, tanks, valves and fire hydrants