Artist Laurie Shelton is known for her large, colorful cows, which have been showcased in the U.S. and Europe.
In March, Shelton purchased the downtown building at 1333 Lincoln Ave., and has opened a gallery and olive oil tasting room. The gallery’s first exhibit will feature the photography of her son, Trevor Mansfield.
Shelton is also founder of CAMi Vineyards, a small vineyard in the southern part of Calistoga. The wine is named after Shelton and her late husband Tom Shelton’s daughter, Cami, short for Camille.
1. Why the Cows?
I was raised in a small town outside of Ann Arbor, Mich. I spent my childhood summers at the farms of my grandparents. Farm animals became symbols of a gentler time. In 2008, I lost my husband, Tom Shelton to brain cancer and it was in the fall of that year that I painted a cow. This cow has become the shape of my healing and happiness.
2. How long has your family been in Calistoga?
We bought our home off the Silverado Trail in 1999. Time flies! I guess that would be 20 years…
3. What ties do you have to Barcelona?
My son Trevor Mansfield, a photographer and artist, moved to Barcelona last year.
5. What kind of photography does Trevor do?
Trevor is a conceptional artist as well as a fashion photographer. He started his studies at the Brooks School of Photography in Santa Barbara and then went to Paris to study for a year, that turned into a degree from the Paris College of Arts, which is partnered with Parsons School of Design. He has his art in Amsterdam, Paris and the California and is currently our Solo Show at the CAMi Art+Wine gallery.
6. If you could have three artists for dinner, living or not, who would you invite?
I would love to spend a day with Pierre Bonnard. Dinner Richard Diebenkorn, Alice Neel and Jenny Saville…whoops that’s four.
7. Favorite way to enjoy olive oil?
I love a rich, buttery, golden oil like ours, with a crusty, fresh bread and a little sea salt…yum! I also drizzle it over grilled fish, zucchini, yellow squash and summer tomatoes that are finally starting to ripen!
8. Advice to aspiring artists?
Keep working. Celebrate the process without having the final result in mind. I start each day in the studio with a color that is calling me. Use a larger brush than you think you need. Play good music!
9. Something people might not know about you?
When I was 13 my parents adopted a baby girl from Korea, her name is Karin Maurer and my sister is now working with me at the Gallery in Calistoga. Thank you mom and dad!
10. One thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Make our new CAMi Art+Wine Gallery a success. Please come in and check us out.