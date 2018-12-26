Troy Campbell joined the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce as Executive Director in October.
Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in in travel and tourism, marketing, membership organization and nonprofit management.
Prior to accepting the position with the Chamber, Campbell was the Executive Director for the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District since 2011.
He has also run his own freelance media and event planning company assisting clients with graphic design and branding, website creation, and the production of annual gala and fundraising events.
10 Questions for Troy Campbell:
1.) How did you get into this industry?
It was a bit of an evolution. The previous organization I worked for, which is very similar to the structure and focus of the Chamber, liked my background in tourism, volunteer nonprofit work and freelance event planning. It was there that I learned the types of skills that are pertinent for Chamber work.
2.) What did you like most about your previous position?
Many of the reasons I liked most about that position are the same reasons I was drawn to the Chamber: representing and advocating for merchants and businesses, providing destination marketing, and producing events.
3.) What’s it like coming to a small town after working in San Francisco?
It feels very comfortable and familiar. I grew up in a very small town, population 100, and worked in remote areas like Badlands and Mt. Rainier National Parks, so I have come full circle after 20 combined years working and living in Seattle and San Francisco.
4.) Have you ever had a mud bath?
I have. It was magical.
5.) Is there something that surprised you to learn about Calistoga?
That the wine industry is relatively new when compared to its history as a visitor destination which, as most people know, started in the 1860s.
6.) What are some of the challenges you have learned that Calistoga is facing?
There are many obvious differences between San Francisco and Calistoga but many of the challenges facing the residents and merchants are the same. Those are a limited workforce, transportation, and the cost of housing. This is why I was happy to see that the recent ballot measure dedicating an additional 1 percent hotel tax dedicated to housing programs was passed by voters.
7.) Name something people might not know about Chambers of Commerce.
That chambers can be vastly different from each other. They evolve and meet the needs of the specific communities that they serve. For example, the Calistoga Chamber is not only a chamber in the traditional sense of supporting and advocating for the local economy, but it is also a destination marketing organization due to Calistoga’s rich history as a getaway for Bay Area residents.
8.) If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?
I would like tour Scotland. Both sides of my family predominately immigrated from Scotland and I have distant relatives there and yet I have never been.
9.) What do you do in your spare time?
For the past two and a half years I have devoted much of my spare time to remodeling my home in Vallejo from top to bottom, I build furniture, am an avid photographer, and donate time with other nonprofit organizations.
10.) What is your favorite thing so far about Calistoga?
This is probably the most difficult question as it is hard to pick one thing at the exclusion so many others! But so far it would have to be the Tractor Parade. It encapsulates many wonderful things about Calistoga such as the pride people have in the town, the creativity of parade entries, and the very long list of sponsors and supporters which I think illustrates the generosity and spirit of the community.