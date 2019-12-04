Acting Public Works Director Derek Rayner was appointed Public Works Director/City Engineer on Tuesday.
He has been serving as acting director since June, when then-Public Works Director and Acting City Manager Mike Kirn was appointed City Manager.
Rayner has served as Public Works Deputy Director for the past four years, and as Senior Civil Engineer for five. He was previously in the public sector for 13 years performing various tasks including municipal infrastructure design and project management.
Rayner is a registered professional civil engineer, LEED Green Associate and a Qualified Stormwater Practitioner.
During Rayner’s time with the city he has been involved with many capital improvements including developing the city water and sewer hydraulic models, and obtaining tens of millions of dollars in grants, Kirn said.
Rayner was chosen from 16 applicants, and his salary will be $12,542 per month. His starting date was Dec. 1.
“I’m honored and look forward to this opportunity to serve the community and keep public works going in the right direction,” Rayner said.