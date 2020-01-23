{{featured_button_text}}

A dilapidated, single-story apartment building on lower Washington Street will be replaced with a new 2-story building, with the addition of much-needed off-street parking.

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Jan. 22 granted a request to demolish the 5-unit building at 800 Washington St., on the corner of Eddy Street, and replace it with a building with the same number of units.

Two other buildings on the property were rehabilitated and reconstructed in 2008 and 2011 in the mixed-use zoned neighborhood.

The design of the new building will be similar to the other two buildings. Units will range from 650 to 1,000-square feet, with one one-bedroom unit and the others 2-bedroom. Three new off-street parking spaces will sit under an overhang of the second story.

This project presents an opportunity to address a number of city needs, including affordable housing that is close to jobs and services, the staff report said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.