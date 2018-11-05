The American Red Cross of the California Northwest recently unveiled a new redesigned Emergency Response Vehicle to serve Napa and adjacent counties during disasters.
These are on the front line, delivering food and supplies, often to families cut off from other services. The design of these new vehicles has been overhauled from the chassis up, making this generation nimbler when encountering difficult terrain and debris, the Red Cross said in a news release.
WiFi enables volunteers to complete critical casework at disaster scenes, two larger feeder windows allow the Red Cross to serve families more efficiently, external lighting that can light dark disaster sites, and a sliding lift system makes it easier to load supplies.
The vehicle was funded by The Hedco Foundation, The Bothin Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, PG&E Corporation Foundation, Paul Cleveland & Deborah Lawson, US Bank National Association, Ms. Kathryn Holmes, Kaiser Permanente, American AgCredit FLCA, The Shapiro Family Trust, many other generous local donors, and those who supported the Fund the Need at the 2018 Heroes event.
“We are immensely grateful for this support. This new vehicle will be based in our Sonoma office,” chapter Executive Director Jeff Baumgartner said. “It allows us to respond efficiently and effectively during disasters such as the recent wildfires in Lake and Mendocino counties and can be deployed across the country.”