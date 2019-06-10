Congressional Wine Caucus Co-Chair Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) will serve as the new co-chair for the caucus. A fellow grape grower, Newhouse will help lead the bicameral and bipartisan organization for the 116th Congress.
“When the Congressional Wine Caucus was founded, we had a mission to educate our fellow members about the strong economic contributions made by grape growers and wine makers to our communities and to ensure they have a voice in Congress. I am proud that my new Co-Chair, Representative Dan Newhouse, is a fellow grape grower and knows these issues firsthand,” said Thompson. “Together we will continue our mission of advocacy and education in order to support our nation’s incredible wine community from the vineyard to the glass.”
“I am proud to represent the flourishing, high-quality wine region of Central Washington, and I am honored to join my friend and colleague Representative Mike Thompson to serve as the first co-chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus from Washington State,” said Newhouse. “Mike truly understands the priorities and concerns of the wine community, and I look forward to working with him ensure that our nation’s wine industry – from wine grape growers to winemakers and sellers – can continue to thrive and grow.”
The Congressional Wine Caucus was founded in 1999 by Congressmen and winegrape growers Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) and George Radanovich (R-Fresno) to protect the interests of our vibrant wine community from grape to glass. Today, the Caucus brings together 117 bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress.