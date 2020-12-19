Rep. Mike Thompson receives COVID-19 vaccine

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced Saturday that he received the first of two injections for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At the strong recommendation of the Office of the House Attending Physician, I received the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Thompson shared on his Facebook page. “I plan to get my second and final dose in three weeks. These doses were made available to Members of Congress for continuity of government purposes, consistent with direction from the National Security Council.”

“I have no reservations about the science and research behind this vaccine, and I’m grateful to all the scientists who made this possible,” he continued. “I encourage everyone to get it after consulting with their physician and following local guidance on distribution timetables.”

Thompson said his wife Jan, a nurse at St. Helena Hospital, was expected to receive her vaccination on Sunday. “We feel very lucky to get these early, doses and I’m going to do everything I can to deliver Federal funding to help speed up the rollout of this vaccine,” he said.