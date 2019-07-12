U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson's 27th annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner will take place from 5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Ln. in St. Helena.
This year's special guest is Governor Gavin Newsom. Music will be provided by Steele Jam. Guests will also enjoy Napa Valley wines and a silent auction.
Tickets are $25 per person, $5 for children younger than 12. Tickets and sponsorships are available at mikethompsonforcongress.com.
For more information contact Olga Morham at (707) 227-9079 or olgamorham@gmail.com