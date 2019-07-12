{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Thompson hosts pasta dinner

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, serves up pasta at his annual pasta dinner at the Ranch winery in 2014. This year’s dinner is Aug. 4.

 St. Helena Star file photo

U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson's 27th annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner will take place from 5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Ln. in St. Helena.

This year's special guest is Governor Gavin Newsom. Music will be provided by Steele Jam. Guests will also enjoy Napa Valley wines and a silent auction.

Tickets are $25 per person, $5 for children younger than 12. Tickets and sponsorships are available at mikethompsonforcongress.com.

For more information contact Olga Morham at (707) 227-9079 or olgamorham@gmail.com

