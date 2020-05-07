Rep. Mike Thompson serves in Congress while sheltering at home in St. Helena

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the U.S. House of Representatives out of session, Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) is trying to set a good example for his constituents by sheltering at home, but his schedule is as busy as ever.

“I’m doing something called conference call webinar ad nauseam,” he said in a phone interview last week.

Thompson’s life has become a series of weekly virtual town hall meetings for constituents, twice-weekly conference calls with the House Democratic caucus, and webinars with state and local leaders, businesspeople navigating the Small Business Administration loan process, and presidents of hospitals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s always better to be able to do things in person, so it’s a little bit of a change,” Thompson said. “I’ve had town hall meetings on a very regular basis, and I can honestly tell you this is the first time I’ve ever had one while wearing my house slippers.”

Thompson tries to take a walk or ride his bike once a day. But while his wife, Jan, a nurse practitioner, continues to report to work at Adventist Health St. Helena, he mostly stays home in his slippers.