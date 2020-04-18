Rep. Mike Thompson to answer student questions on Facebook

The public is invited to join Congressman Mike Thompson and the students of Pope Valley Elementary School for a live Q&A session on Monday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

The kindergarten - eighth grade students will be meeting virtually with Congressman Thompson to ask him questions regarding the role of Congress in our federal government, his life growing up in and serving the Napa Valley, and his insights as an experienced elected official in a primarily two-party system.

To view the Q&A live, visit the Napa County Office of Education Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ncoe2121/. The Q&A will also be posted for viewing on the NCOE Facebook page following the live event. For more information contact Seana Wagner, NCOE, swagner@napacoe.org.

