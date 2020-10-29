Residents, businesses make do with PG&E, private generators

Calistoga has been operating on two sets of generators for the past several weeks, since the Glass Fire damaged the transmission mains that deliver electricity to the town.

Even so, that still leaves the west side of town without power during PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

The utility installed new diesel-powered backup generators on lower Washington Street that went online at the end of August, at a cost of $4 million to the company, however, the town has also been operating on generators installed at the substation on Highway 29, according to City Manager Mike Kirn.

“It is my understanding that the city is, and has been, powered by the lower Washington generators since the evening of Sept. 29 for both non-PSPS events and PSPS events. The Hwy. 29 Substation Generators were installed and put into service on or about Oct. 2.”

Complicating matters, PG&E initiated yet another PSPS event on Sunday that was due to last until Tuesday night, as the forecast called for high winds, leaving the west side of Calistoga once again without power.

The new generators still only energize the town east of the Napa River. Power boundaries are defined by PG&E, and the west side of town is very close to tiers 1 and 2, which are at greater fire risk.