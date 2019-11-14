In their latest effort to appeal to the community, the proposed developers of the Yellow Rose Ranch housing project in Calistoga presented three alternative plans at a public open house meeting on Tuesday.
Within the plans for a 100-plus-unit housing community near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road, True Life Companies’ new plans address concerns the community has voiced in previous meetings. Those concerns include maintaining Calistoga’s rural, small-town character; mitigating traffic impacts; addressing safety issues around fires, water pressure, and evacuation congestion; and generally maintaining quality of life.
The new plans have eliminated a three-story, low-income apartment building and instead added affordable duplexes on 10,000-square-foot corner lots.
Other adjustments include eliminating the small 2,800-square-foot lots and the large 18,000-square-foot lots, replaced by lots of 6,000 square feet or larger. Single-story homes will be planned in close proximity to Highway 128 to preserve views of the Palisades to the maximum extent practicable.
Extra consideration has also been given to preserving trees, the iconic Red Barn on Foothill Boulevard, and the large wetland area.
A few dozen residents turned out to view and ask questions about the new plans, and a few expressed support for the project, saying the town needs more housing. The majority of residents, however, still voiced pretty much the same concerns with the new plans that they had with the old ones.
With an average price tag of roughly $800,000 per home, it’s not really affordable housing, residents said.
Others voiced concerns about infrastructure, especially given the recent Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events and power outages to the west side of town.
Representatives from True Life said the company is still “massaging” the plans and working with fire and police departments on issues like safety routes.
To see complete details of the new plans go to yellowrosecalistoga.com.