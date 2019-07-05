On Wednesday, July 10, the Calistoga Planning Commission will review a re-worked design application for the development of a gas station, convenience store and gas station at the corner of Petrified Forest Road and Foothill Boulevard. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Last August, the commission rejected a similar application from AU Energy of Fremont, which owns and operates 118 gas station locations in Northern California, including one in Napa. Thirty of those include “Loop” branded convenience stores.
The new proposal is for the same location, currently occupied by Calistoga Towing Company, auto repair and U-Haul truck rental. The project calls for a 2,300-square-foot, 24-hour, seven-day-a-week convenience store that backs up to the intersection of Petrified Forest and Foothill. The project also calls for four fuel pumps, two additional 1,500-square-foot retail spaces, and a 2,000-square-foot car wash with five vacuum stalls. A total of 39 parking spaces would also be provided.
The new plans have eliminated the call for a restaurant, and a relocation of the car wash to the south side of the property, and the fueling canopy from the front to behind the building. Architectural variation and styling have also been added.
According to the commission’s staff report, Petrified Forest Gateway provisions that apply to the project include maintaining the character of the area with an understated visual appearance, and commercial use that serves travelers and residents while avoiding the encouragement of commercial sprawl.
See the complete meeting agenda and details at ci.calistoga.ca.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4155/272