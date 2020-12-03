Revised mural at Dr. Wilkinson's up for review

A new mural proposed for Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs is up for reconsideration at the Calistoga Planning Commission's next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. The city deferred a decision on the proposal at its last meeting, asking for more details on the project.

The proposed 80-foot mural, on Fair Way across from the Cal Mart parking log, depicts a mid-century motif including a winding river, palm trees, a geyser, and a silhouette of a woman making a wish.

Crystal Geyser Water Company is also requesting permission for revised landscaping and fencing plans for its expansion and upgrading.

