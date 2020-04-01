Rianda House staff continues to offer service, remotely, during COVID-19 pandemic

A few new aspects at St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center include working virtually, sharing coffee online and keeping friends connected and informed, remotely.
Although Rianda House may be closed for now and its regular classes have paused, staff members are working harder than ever, virtually, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The program team is cooking up innovative ways to stay in touch — at a distance. Kudos to Carroll Cotten and the “Gents & A Cuppa Joe” group who started using Zoom video conferencing to continue their weekly chats. The website’s activities page now posts a section with instructors’ “Favorite Picks” to online options to keep the learning going. Find new class opportunities on the website activity page: riandahouse.org. If you need help getting online to view these options, please call 963-8555, ext. 101.
As always, Rianda House continues to maintain a very strong network of established links to support seniors. Daily Rianda staff are working with its partners to fill gaps with new resources to meet the growing needs of the community during COVID-19. Did you know Meals On Wheels now delivers meals to any Upvalley senior older than 60? Rianda’s resource team can help you connect with food and meal delivery, caregiver support, transportation, and even find volunteer opportunities.
New this week, the “Rianda House Cares” a friendly call system that will make regular weekly check-in calls. Please reach out, 963-8555, ext. 101 or info@riandahouse.org, to tell us what you or a friend may need. Julie Spencer, Rianda’s executive director, said, “We’d love to hear from you and hear how you are doing. In times like these, community matters more than ever. We are here for you!” All in-person classes are currently suspended and Rianda House is expected to be closed through April 17.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers.
