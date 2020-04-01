Rianda House staff continues to offer service, remotely, during COVID-19 pandemic

New this week, the “Rianda House Cares” a friendly call system that will make regular weekly check-in calls. Please reach out, 963-8555, ext. 101 or info@riandahouse.org, to tell us what you or a friend may need. Julie Spencer, Rianda’s executive director, said, “We’d love to hear from you and hear how you are doing. In times like these, community matters more than ever. We are here for you!” All in-person classes are currently suspended and Rianda House is expected to be closed through April 17.