Ribbon cut at Calistoga’s new Sattui Preschool

Officials held a ribbon-cutting Friday for the Napa County Office of Education’s new preschool at 1401 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.

The Sattui Preschool is named after vintner Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million, nearly half of the cost to build the school.

“There are so many benefits from an educated society, and it starts in early childhood,” Sattui said before using an oversized pair of scissors to cut the ribbon.

On top of educating kids, the preschool will help working mothers who can pick their kids up after work, said Sattui, who was accompanied by his wife Irina.

Located behind the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, the Sattui Preschool replaces a school the NCOE leased on Eddy Street that will be demolished to make way for the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Two modular buildings will serve for the school as well as a playground located between the buildings that will feature playground equipment with a shade structure on a resilient, rubber surface. The preschool will use the same driveway as the Boys & Girls Club, with 13 new parking spaces.