Ringing in spring with daffodils in Calistoga

It’s almost March, and although spring is not officially here, warm and sunny weather has made it feel that way in Calistoga the past few weeks.

It also looks like spring with budding trees and bushes, and colorful, blooming flowers.

Last year about this time, the Weekly Calistogan reported on the rare Popcorn Flower, which is only found in certain areas of Calistoga.

This year, we feature a much more common and abundant flower, the cheerful yellow daffodil, one of spring’s earliest bloomers.

Though they grow in shades of white and orange, daffodils are best known for perking up the landscape with their bright bursts of yellow.

Daffodils are found readily throughout Northern California, and there is even a Northern California Daffodil Society (daffodil.org).