Work that began in October on utility replacement and road construction on Spring Street between Cedar Street and the dead-end cul-de-sac is expected to be completed in about three weeks, weather permitting.
Work was expected to be completed early in December, but once into the project, the city decided to install a storm drain, rather than having to rip up the asphalt again at a later date, said Hamid Heidary, Calistoga Public Works senior civil engineer.
“That added 13 working days to the project, and heavy rains have added another 16 working days,” he said.
The project includes replacement of an undersized water main, replacement of the sewer main, new sewer and water services, replacement of broken sidewalk and roadway rehabilitation. As part of the project, it was also necessary to trim existing trees hanging over the sidewalk and street for equipment and construction clearance.
ADA sidewalk improvements are also being installed at the Cedar-Spring intersection, as well as bringing the parking at the park, on Spring Street, up to code.
Spring Street is also being re-graded to make it smoother and more even. Previously, the center portion of the road was too high, Heidary said.
The new water line being installed on Spring Street will also be a part of the new pedestrian bridge to be installed across the river from Pioneer Park to the Community Center. Construction on that project is estimated to begin in summer 2020. For now, the new water line will be capped until that project is ready to bring water to the other side of the bridge.
The storm drainage will also help Cedar Street. In another project, scheduled to begin in two years, Cedar Street will be getting upgraded water and sewer lines and new pavement.
During the construction, Spring Street has been closed. Heidary said the Public Works Department apologizes for the inconvenience during the infrastructure improvements.
If you have any questions, please call Public Works at 707-942-2828.