Road work on Highway 29 between Calistoga and Lake County to begin Sept. 20

Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane to the Napa/Lake County line will be reduced to one-way traffic Sept. 20-Oct. 31 as Caltrans repaves more than six miles of asphalt which was damaged in the Glass Fire last year.

One-way control will be in effect on various sections of the highway northbound and southbound during the work hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some work occasionally scheduled on weekends.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The work will begin on the southbound lane for five consecutive construction days and will switch to the northbound lane for another five consecutive construction days.

The road repair will offer an expected service life of 10 years to the traveling public, according to Caltrans.

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org, or https://twitter.com/511SFBay.