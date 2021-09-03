 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road work on Highway 29 between Calistoga and Lake County to begin Sept. 20

Road work on Highway 29 between Calistoga and Lake County to begin Sept. 20

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Caltrans logo

Highway 29 from Tubbs Lane to the Napa/Lake County line will be reduced to one-way traffic Sept. 20-Oct. 31 as Caltrans repaves more than six miles of asphalt which was damaged in the Glass Fire last year.

One-way control will be in effect on various sections of the highway northbound and southbound during the work hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some work occasionally scheduled on weekends.  

The work will begin on the southbound lane for five consecutive construction days and will switch to the northbound lane for another five consecutive construction days. 

The road repair will offer an expected service life of 10 years to the traveling public, according to Caltrans. 

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org, or https://twitter.com/511SFBay.

For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The gift of Engine 319
Opinion

The gift of Engine 319

  • Updated

Letters: Thanks to this combination of personnel and equipment, Calistoga now has the best quality of fire protection in its history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News