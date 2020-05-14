Roman Spa Hot Springs in Calistoga to reopen June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As people are starting to plan local getaways once stay-in-place restrictions are lifted, Roman Spa Hot Springs & Resort in Calistoga is reopening and accepting reservations beginning June 1.

The family-owned boutique hotel and spa offers a destination to relax and unwind while permitting social distancing. In an effort to thank these heroes for their dedication, the resort is extending a 20% discount on all single room reservations and spa services to COVID-19 frontline workers through July 30.

“We are deeply grateful to all of those who have been risking their health and lives to ensure our families, friends and neighbors had what they needed—from groceries and mail to urgent medical care and emergency services throughout the pandemic fight,” said Kathy Quast, owner of the resort.

In addition, Roman Spa is introducing the special “Restore, Renew and Relax” overnight package for all guests through July 31.

While the resort has always taken great pride in its high standards for cleanliness, Roman Spa has adopted official CDC disinfectant and protective protocols, ensuring guest rooms, spa facilities and all common areas are safe. The property itself is tailor-made for social distancing, with spacious grounds, full kitchens in many guest rooms, no elevators, and guest room doors that open to the outdoors instead of an interior hallway.