The Rotary Club of Calistoga has awarded Student of the Month honors to seniors Sophia Winslow and Rani Lozano. They were honored at the April Rotary meeting.
Winslow, daughter of Nicole and Curtis Winslow, has a 3.43 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. She is involved in the Youth Leadership Team, and her athletic participation includes cross country, and track and field (10th grade). She has been honored for academic excellence in English (11th grade). Winslow also has planned community events with the Youth Leadership Team and has done community service in the form of volunteering for crab feeds and races in the area. She plans to attend SRJC and to transfer to Sonoma State University.
Lozano, son of Linda Gill, has a 3.71 GPA and is ranked sixth in his class. He is involved in the engineering club, had his athletic participation includes tennis. Lozano has been honored for Outstanding Academic Achievement in Computer Science. He has also volunteered with the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, helping the fire fighters with fundraisers. Lozano plans on attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas after high school graduation.