The Rotary Club of Calistoga has awarded Student of the Month honors to seniors Hayseel Barrera and Lesly Nayeli Salazar Perez. They were honored at the January Rotary meeting.
Barrera, daughter of Janet Almaraz Martinez and Jose Luis Barrera, has a 3.59 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. She is involved in the S-Club and Interact, and her athletic participation includes basketball, volleyball, softball, and track and field. She was also named All Napa County Volleyball Co-Player of the Year. She has been honored for academic excellence in Biology, the White Honor Roll in 10th grade (3.0—3.4 GPA); the Green Honor Roll, 11th and 12th grade (3.5—4.0 GPA); the California Scholarship Federation; and Hispanas Organized for Political Equality. Barrera’s community involvement includes an internship at Calistoga Cedars Care Home; coaching basketball Little League for U12 girls; and volunteering at the Soroptimist Annual Crab Feed, the annual Christmas Faire, Soup-er Bowl, MLK trash clean-up, Thanksgiving dinner for residents at Calistoga Cedars Care Home, and trash clean-up in our local parks. She plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a career in nursing to become an emergency room or a labor and delivery nurse.
Salazar Perez, daughter of Gladis Perez Ramos, has a 3.48 GPA and is ranked 10th in her class. She is involved in CLARA, and her athletic participation includes soccer, basketball, and Cheer. She was recognized as Student Athlete with a 3.86 GPA in 2018-2019 (soccer); Student Athlete with a 3.57 GPA 2019-2020 (soccer); and Student Athlete with 3.22 GPA 2018-2019 (basketball). Salazar Perez has been honored with most improved in algebra 1 (2017); Synopsys-Sonoma county STEAM Showcase (2017); most improved in AVID (2018) and Academic Achievement in 2019. Her community involvement includes ACE Program volunteer; library volunteer; Community Center (Back to School) volunteer; and Open House (translator) volunteer. Post high school plans include attending either UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, UC Riverside, Sacramento State, or Sonoma State University.