Rural St. Helena hotel, The Inn at the Abbey, on the horizon for Napa County

No traffic signal would be needed at Highway 29 and Lodi Lane because of the hotel, the study said.

Edwards said outreach is being done with neighbors.

“I think thus far folks seem to be pretty supportive,” Edwards said. “The property has been a commercial property for some time. There are some genuine concerns about noise and traffic we’re trying to address and are going to address.”

The Inn at the Abbey would create 50 jobs, the website said. Planning commissioners when looking at the Oak Knoll hotel expressed concern about where employees for that project would live, given high local housing costs.

Freemark Abbey dates back to the late 1800s. Its founder, Josephine Tychson, is known as the first woman winemaker in Napa Valley. The winery’s name comes from combining parts of the names of Charles Freeman, Mark Foster and Albert “Abbey” Ahern, who bought the winery in 1940, the application said.

Since at least 1965, The Freemark Abbey property has had a blend of commercial and agricultural uses. For example, in the early 2000s, the property had two restaurants, the application said.

Today, Roadhouse 29 restaurant is located on the Freemark Abbey property, in the restored stone building that could also serve as the hotel’s guest lobby.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.