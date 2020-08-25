Salvation Army steps up supplying meals during Napa's fire emergency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army’s Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy has stepped up to feed firefighters and evacuees from the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

On Friday, the team prepared over 1,300 meals for firefighters, evacuees and families still struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army reported. As of Sunday, these trainees had prepared 4,400 meals during the week-long fires.

“It is thanks to the hard work of the staff, students, and alumni of our Culinary Arts Academy that we were able to gear up from 150 per day to 500-plus when COVID-19 forced dozens of Napans into emergency shelters beginning in April,” said Lt. Roger McCort, Salvation Army Napa.

Challenged by these August fires, the students have stepped up production even more, he said.

The Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy is a four-month program designed to help those who have overcome addiction and homelessness, gain the skills, confidence and experience they need to secure jobs in the culinary arts field. Graduates have gone on to work in award-winning restaurants in the Napa Valley and beyond. Over the past five months, they’ve earned extra experience preparing meals for families impacted by the current pandemic.