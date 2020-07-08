Sattui Preschool expected to serve additional low-income families in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A groundbreaking ceremony took place July 1, for the relocation and expansion of the Napa County Office of Education’s Calistoga preschool, at what will be its new home at 1401 N. Oak St.

The new, expanded facility, just behind the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, will be called the Sattui Preschool in a gesture of thanks to Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million to the project, nearly half the cost of $2.3 million. Construction is underway, with an expected completion date of early next year, and the goal of opening in August 2021.

The Calistoga preschool currently serves low-income families in its space on Eddy Street and is subsidized by the Napa County Office of Education. The site serves 48 children: one group of 24 in the morning and another group of 24 in the afternoon, but there is a need for more classroom space and the new site will have an additional full-day class serving 20 students.

The existing preschool also lies directly in the path of the Vine Trail, a walking and biking system that will connect the Napa Valley across 47 miles, stretching from the Vallejo ferry to Calistoga.