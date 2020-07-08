Sattui Preschool expected to serve additional low-income families in 2021

A groundbreaking ceremony took place July 1, for the relocation and expansion of the Napa County Office of Education’s Calistoga preschool, at what will be its new home at 1401 N. Oak St.
The new, expanded facility, just behind the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, will be called the Sattui Preschool in a gesture of thanks to Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million to the project, nearly half the cost of $2.3 million. Construction is underway, with an expected completion date of early next year, and the goal of opening in August 2021.
The Calistoga preschool currently serves low-income families in its space on Eddy Street and is subsidized by the Napa County Office of Education. The site serves 48 children: one group of 24 in the morning and another group of 24 in the afternoon, but there is a need for more classroom space and the new site will have an additional full-day class serving 20 students.
The existing preschool also lies directly in the path of the Vine Trail, a walking and biking system that will connect the Napa Valley across 47 miles, stretching from the Vallejo ferry to Calistoga.
Said Sattui, “Education has always been extremely important to me. My mother pushed me to go to college, and I am thrilled to be helping the Calistoga community by helping to educate its youngest students.” Sattui added that education need not only be about attending college but also trade schools. “Education can encompass any sort of learning,” he said.
Sattui is one of the valley’s most generous philanthropists and has been a significant supporter of Napa Valley Hospice, Hands Across the Valley, the Napa Valley Land Trust, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.
Calistoga’s planning commission has approved two modular buildings for the school as well as a playground located between the buildings that will feature playground equipment with a shade structure on a resilient, rubber surface. The preschool will use the same driveway as the Boys & Girls Club, with 13 new parking spaces.
Along with Sattui’s donation, other private donors and the state have raised the final $400,000 out of $500,000 needed to complete the project, and the hope is that the community will dig deep to help raise the additional $100,000 in funding.
Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, noted the importance of preschools in lessening the achievement gap in California’s schools. “Children who do not attend preschool,” she said, “lag two-and-a-half years in academic achievement behind those kids who do. The expanded preschool will benefit the Calistoga Joint Unified School District because the students will likely attend Calistoga Elementary School and will be better prepared when they enter kindergarten. And the location and the price — $1 per year in rent to the city — are perfect.”
Chuck McMinn is founder of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition and president of the Napa Learns board of directors — a nonprofit providing a digital early learning program to county schools — that has been instrumental in planning for the new preschool. “This project is really about serendipity because it brings together education and the Vine Trail, both near and dear to my heart,” he said. “Calistoga is adding close to 400 new hotel rooms that will create 500-plus jobs, and at least some subset of those workers will have families with kids who need access to an affordable preschool. And these kids will have access to the Boys & Girls Club, the community pool, and the elementary school is close by.”
Calistoga mayor Chris Canning said, “This is absolutely the appropriate place for the new preschool, and we couldn’t be happier with the progress so far. A huge thank-you goes to Dario Sattui.”
