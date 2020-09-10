 Skip to main content
Scam alert for Calistoga: Chamber of Commerce number has been spoofed

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has been made aware of an IRS phone call scam going around, in which the telephone number is being disguised as the telephone number for Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. The phone call is not a legitimate phone call, and the caller ID appears to be spoofed. Do not touch the number listed on your phone screen to call back. Manually hang up.

If you feel like the Chamber is trying to get in touch with you, please call the Chamber directly at (707) 942- 6333.  Below is a link with more information on phone call spoofing and how to avoid falling victim of telephone fraud. Do not give anyone personal or sensitive information over the phone. 

https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id

