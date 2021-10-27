School mask mandate requirements likely to remain in place into 2022, state health officials say

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has received full federal approval, and only among people age 16 and up, while children ages 12-15 remain eligible under emergency authorization.

In announcing the requirement earlier this month, Newsom said it will take effect at the beginning of the school term following the vaccine's full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and estimated that could be either Jan. 1 or July 1, 2022.

On Wednesday, Ghaly said the latter appears more likely.

"We don't have any more clarity on when the full FDA approval will be as we inch closer to the end of this year," he said. "And given the period of time that's required, it is looking like full approval may not happen in this calendar year.

"Then, just like we have with other pediatric vaccine requirements in schools, the COVID vaccine requirement would be treated the same way," Ghaly continued. "This is not a requirement for enrollment, this is a requirement to be on campus, in person for educational activities."

In keeping mask requirements in schools through at least the end of the year, Ghaly also pointed to the start of flu season as another reason to maintain protections.

