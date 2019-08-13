Wednesday, Aug. 21, is the first day of school in the Calistoga Unified School District.
Classes will resume at Calistoga Elementary School, and Calistoga Junior-Senior High School. Drivers are advised to watch for kids walking and biking to and from school.
Parents and guardians of elementary school students should have received information packets in the mail and are reminded to fill out emergency contact forms, and return them with students on the first day of school. Those who didn't receive a packet can pick one up at the school, said Elementary School Principal Nicole Lamare.
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School welcomes a new principal this year, Raul Guerrero, who comes to Calistoga from Analy High School in Sonoma County.
The community is also invited to join UpValley Family Centers for the 16th Annual Back to School Celebration from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 at Berry Field at Calistoga Elementary School. This is a free event with live music, food, information booths and fun activities for all ages.