Excitement was building on Friday afternoon in anticipation of the big Homecoming game later that night. Locals and visitors were treated to the Homecoming Parade that started at the high school and wove down Berry and Cedar streets, culminating on Lincoln Avenue with cheers from the crowds and the students as the band played the school's fight song. 

Seniors, sophomores and juniors proudly wore the school's green and white colors as Homecoming royalty waved to the crowds as they passed by.

Infectious support and enthusiasm were not enough to carry the football team to a Homecoming victory, however, and the Wildcats fell to Tomales in a 46-28 game. See Calistoga sports writer Gus Morris's full story here

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

