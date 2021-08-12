Schramsberg Vineyards toasts to 2021 harvest, firefighter efforts

At this year’s annual Schramsberg Vineyards harvest toast, gratitude took center stage as vintner Hugh Davies extended his thanks to firefighters after the challenging year prior with the Glass Fire.
While the Schramsberg winemaking and field staff gathered at the press pad on Wednesday to toast to its 2021 vintage, much of the toast also addressed the hardships that the company—and frankly, the region—have overcome.
One member of Cal Fire, Jason Downs, was at the event and was called out by Davies for his continued support of wine country and the Schramsberg estate. Davies retold the story of when the Glass Fire hit their area, thanking Cal Fire for their efforts in saving their crop and property.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“Somebody had spent the better half of the day urging the firefighters to come up, we had picked some fruit and it was hanging out in bins and we couldn’t get it off the property, but we had fire burning its way all the way from the backside of our vineyards,” said Davies. “Cell phones weren’t working that well, and so we went down to the road because we really needed help, and within five minutes the first fire truck showed up, with Jason on the truck. Two more trucks came right after that, and the next thing you know there were 16 firefighters on the property.”
“And in the end,” Davies said emotionally, “As crazy as that fire was, all of our buildings are still here.”
Schramsberg is not slowing down, but rather speeding up. Director of Winemaking Sean Thompson says the vineyard is expecting to clock in around 1,200 tons of Chardonnay instead of their usual 900, and will have a larger harvest this year than last if all goes well.
“We are really pushing the max level that we’ve done, and much of that will be done for sparkling right here,” said Davies.
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.