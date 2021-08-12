Schramsberg Vineyards toasts to 2021 harvest, firefighter efforts

One member of Cal Fire, Jason Downs, was at the event and was called out by Davies for his continued support of wine country and the Schramsberg estate. Davies retold the story of when the Glass Fire hit their area, thanking Cal Fire for their efforts in saving their crop and property.

“Somebody had spent the better half of the day urging the firefighters to come up, we had picked some fruit and it was hanging out in bins and we couldn’t get it off the property, but we had fire burning its way all the way from the backside of our vineyards,” said Davies. “Cell phones weren’t working that well, and so we went down to the road because we really needed help, and within five minutes the first fire truck showed up, with Jason on the truck. Two more trucks came right after that, and the next thing you know there were 16 firefighters on the property.”