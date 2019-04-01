Try 3 months for $3

The second installment of Napa County property tax payments is due Wednesday, April 10, county Treasurer-Tax Collector James B. Hudak announced.

Payments must be received by 5 p.m. that day to avoid penalties.

There is a dropbox in the lobby of the County Administration Building, 1195 Third St., Napa, just outside the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, Suite 108.

Payments should not be left at the office after 5 p.m. on April 10. A mailed payment with a postmark of April 10 is acceptable.

A late payment will result in penalties and cost, Hudak said.

Anyone who has purchased property after Jan. 1 and has not yet received a tax bill should contract Hudak's office for a duplicate tax bill or go online to obtain the amounts at www.countyofnapa.org/tax.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve a person of the obligation to pay their taxes, including penalties and cost.

